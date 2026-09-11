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Home / Sports / J-K: Jammu Division sweeps all six categories at UT-level chess competition in Ramban

J-K: Jammu Division sweeps all six categories at UT-level chess competition in Ramban

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Jammu Division emerged victorious in all six categories at the Inter-Division UT-Level Chess Competition 2026-27, which concluded at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote, Ramban, on Thursday.

Organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, J&K, in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban, the competition saw around 59 young chess players from the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions compete across Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 boys' and girls' categories.

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Jammu Division won all six categories, while Kashmir Division finished runners-up across the events.

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Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju presided over the culmination ceremony as the chief guest and felicitated the winners and runners-up.

Addressing the participants, Raju urged coaches and technical officials to identify promising players and provide them with regular coaching, mentoring and guidance to help them progress to higher-level and national competitions.

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He stressed the importance of a sustained approach to player development and encouraged the young chess players to "dream big", remain curious and continue learning and improving their skills.

The MLA also appreciated the District Administration Ramban for its support and hospitality in successfully hosting the championship.

The young players displayed strategic thinking, discipline and sporting spirit during the competition, which provided them with valuable competitive exposure and an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

The championship was conducted under the overall supervision of District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Ramban, Nazir Hussain.

The event also served as a platform for emerging chess talent from Jammu and Kashmir to gain experience and prepare for higher-level competitions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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