J-K LG meets cricketer Umran Malik, says administration will take care of his training

PTI

Jammu, May 24

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening met pace sensation Umran Malik here and said the administration will take care of his training and other facilities.

Malik, who received his maiden call-up for the national team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting June 9, reached his Jammu residence on Monday after taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A large number of youngsters visited the pacer's Malik Market residence through the day and clicked selfies with him. The cricketer, who is nicknamed 'Jammu Express', was also seen waving at the crowds from the balcony of his house.

Malik picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. However, it's his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all and sundry with calls for his immediate selection in top-flight cricket.

"The whole country is proud (of Umran). The government will take care of his training and other facilities," Sinha told reporters after meeting Malik.

Asked whether the government will provide Malik a job, the LG said, "There is a provision in the sports policy and whenever he wishes, the government will provide him this opportunity." A Raj Bhavan release said Sinha congratulated Malik for his selection in Team India and appreciated his hard work.

"His remarkable achievement is a proud moment for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, and it will motivate and inspire many more youths from the UT (union territory) to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to Jammu Kashmir and the country," Sinha said.

He said as a sporting genius, Malik will continue to inspire the youth not only in the field of sports but also in other areas of human endeavour.

"Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to achieve excellence in international sporting events and the administration is committed to popularising a robust sports culture among children and the youth. I call upon our youth to develop a strong winner's instinct," Sinha said.

He also thanked Malik's parents and family members for their support and sacrifice.