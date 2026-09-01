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Home / Sports / J-K pace star Auqib Nabi joins Surrey for three County Championship matches

J-K pace star Auqib Nabi joins Surrey for three County Championship matches

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Surrey have signed Indian seamer Auqib Nabi for their next three County Championship matches.

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The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler has joined Surrey for three County Championship Division One matches against Yorkshire, Sussex and Glamorgan.

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"Surrey have secured the services of Indian seam bowler Auqib Nabi for the next three County Championship matches. Auqib Nabi was integral to Jammu & Kashmir winning their first Ranji Trophy title this year, winning the Player of the Year award thanks to his 60 wickets," Surrey cricket wrote in an X post.

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https://x.com/surreycricket/status/2094791238842986854?s=20

He was also a replacement for superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah for two Tests against Sri Lanka, but did not get a match as India fielded Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj ahead of him.

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Nabi played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.

The 29-year-old Nabi claimed 60 wickets for his side in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which helped Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever domestic title. He recorded these wickets over 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 12.56, including seven five-wicket hauls, becoming the tournament's top wicket-taker.

After his domestic heroics, he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore in the 2026 IPL auction.He featured in five games but failing to pick up any wickets, leaking runs at an economy of 11.46.

Surrey has had several Indian players wearing its colours, with Sai Sudharsan having short stints in 2023 and 2024 and then Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror being signed for six matches earlier this month. Also, Indian spinner Rahul Chahar is contracted to the club.

The J-K pace star received all the required work visa clearances on Saturday and left by boarding the first available flight and is expected to debut against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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