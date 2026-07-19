DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / J-K: Zypher Academy hosts cricket training camp to nurture young talent in Srinagar

J-K: Zypher Academy hosts cricket training camp to nurture young talent in Srinagar

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Zypher Academy organised a training camp to nourish cricket talent in Kashmir on Sunday.

Advertisement

The special cricket camp was organised to provide young cricketers with a platform to hone their skills under professional guidance, helping them prepare for opportunities to showcase their talent and build a future in the sport. The camp was supervised by two former Ranji Trophy players and professional cricket coaches from Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

A large number of young cricket enthusiasts participated in the camp, taking part in fitness sessions and skill-development activities. Coaches emphasised the importance of physical fitness, conducting intensive training sessions at a ground in Srinagar to improve the players' overall conditioning.

Advertisement

In addition to fitness drills, participants also played short-over practice matches under the supervision of the coaches and trainers. The matches were aimed at identifying promising talent and providing players with valuable match experience.

The young cricketers expressed enthusiasm throughout the camp, saying they learned new techniques and gained a better understanding of the game through training from experienced coaches and former professional players.

Advertisement

The organisers said Kashmir has abundant cricketing talent, but young players require access to quality coaching, structured training and the right platform to realise their potential. They said such initiatives help aspiring cricketers strengthen their fundamentals, improve their performance and pursue the sport at a professional level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts