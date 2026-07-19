J-K: Zypher Academy hosts cricket training camp to nurture young talent in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Zypher Academy organised a training camp to nourish cricket talent in Kashmir on Sunday.

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The special cricket camp was organised to provide young cricketers with a platform to hone their skills under professional guidance, helping them prepare for opportunities to showcase their talent and build a future in the sport. The camp was supervised by two former Ranji Trophy players and professional cricket coaches from Jammu and Kashmir.

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A large number of young cricket enthusiasts participated in the camp, taking part in fitness sessions and skill-development activities. Coaches emphasised the importance of physical fitness, conducting intensive training sessions at a ground in Srinagar to improve the players' overall conditioning.

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In addition to fitness drills, participants also played short-over practice matches under the supervision of the coaches and trainers. The matches were aimed at identifying promising talent and providing players with valuable match experience.

The young cricketers expressed enthusiasm throughout the camp, saying they learned new techniques and gained a better understanding of the game through training from experienced coaches and former professional players.

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The organisers said Kashmir has abundant cricketing talent, but young players require access to quality coaching, structured training and the right platform to realise their potential. They said such initiatives help aspiring cricketers strengthen their fundamentals, improve their performance and pursue the sport at a professional level. (ANI)

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