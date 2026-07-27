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Home / Sports / "Jab desh ka sabse Gambhir insaan...": Team India head coach pokes fun at serious persona, embraces jokes about his 'smile'

"Jab desh ka sabse Gambhir insaan...": Team India head coach pokes fun at serious persona, embraces jokes about his 'smile'

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir poked fun at his serious persona, taking to social media and posting a series of hilarious memes about his 'smile'.

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Gambhir, a fierce competitor on the cricket field and a strongly opinionated, assertive head coach, is known to maintain a serious look and persona on the cricket field and inside the dugout. Very often, his past teammates from Team India, now working as commentators, have hilariously poked fun at the fact that he barely smiles and maintains a very intense look on his face during matches. Now, the Indian head coach has joined the fun, embracing all the jokes about his smile with a series of memes.

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Posting on Instagram, Gambhir said, "Jab desh ka sabse Gambhir insaan muskura de (When the most serious person of the country smiles).

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In the first slide was a picture of Gambhir smiling, followed by a series of memes, including a famous meme template involving YouTube sensation IShowSpeed and a meme about how men overcome their busy schedule for their love interest, with a picture of him smiling in the background making it extremely hilarious and a very 'out of character' post for Gambhir, who has for years, shown an extremely intense persona on the pitch.

On the workfront, Gambhir was a part of the Indian team during their tour to the UK from June-July, where they lost the T20I series 0-2 to Ireland in a shocker, followed by a 0-4 T20I series loss to England and a 1-2 ODI series loss to the Three Lions. He did not accompany the team on their recent T20I tour to Zimbabwe, which India won 3-0, and it marked Shreyas Iyer's first T20I series win as a skipper.

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Gambhir will be travelling with Team India for their two-Test tour to Sri Lanka, starting from August 15 onwards. The first Test will take place from August 15-19, with the second one starting from August 23 onwards. Galle and Colombo will be hosting both matches respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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