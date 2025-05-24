DT
Jabra Ladies Open 2025: Hitaashee rises up to fourth; all four Indians make cut

As Hitaashee moved into contention, the other three Indians Diksha Dagar (71) at T-30, Avani Prashanth (72) at T-35 and Tvesa Malik (70) at T-43 also made the cut. That made it four out of four Indians into the final round.
ANI
Updated At : 08:32 PM May 24, 2025 IST
Evian-les-Bains [France], May 24 (ANI): Hitaashee Bakshi shot the day's best round of five under 66 to rise to tied fourth at the second day of the Jabra Ladies Open 2025. Hitaashee (72-66) was four-under and three behind the leader, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland (67-68).

As Hitaashee moved into contention, the other three Indians Diksha Dagar (71) at T-30, Avani Prashanth (72) at T-35 and Tvesa Malik (70) at T-43 also made the cut. That made it four out of four Indians into the final round.

Playing her first season on a limited card, Hitaashee, who was T-12 at Dutch Ladies Open last week, landed six birdies against one bogey, according to a release.

Hitaashee started on the 15th, which is the start of the back nine of the Evian Golf Resort, with a birdie and added one more on the 17th. She birdied the first and the third and again the sixth and eighth. Her sole bogey came in between on the fourth.

Diksha, who had a Top-10 last week, played an even par round of 71 with four birdies and four bogeys for the round with a total score of one-over par for two days.

Avani Prashanth played one-over par 72 for the second day in a row to close the day at 2-over for two days and was T-35. Avani had a double bogey on the first, which was her 14th hole and a birdie on the fourth, which was her 17th hole.

The leader after two days is Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland. Chiara after a 68 has a total score of seven under par. Chiara has been consistent this season and was looking forward to a good week in France after having to sit out of the Dutch Ladies Open last week. During her second round Chiara made five birdies and two bogeys.

The second and third placed players are Czech Sara Kouskova (66-70)at a total of six under par and Shannon Tan of Singapore (70-67) at five under par. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

