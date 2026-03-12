DT
Home / Sports / Jack Draper stuns Djokovic; Alcaraz reaches Indian Wells quarters

Jack Draper stuns Djokovic; Alcaraz reaches Indian Wells quarters

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
California [US], March 12 (ANI): World No. 14 Jack Draper produced one of the biggest results of the Indian Wells Open after defeating Serbian legend and World No. 3 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Round 16 contest, while several top seeds progressed further in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Draper battled past Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in a hard-fought encounter at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, surviving a tense deciding-set tie-break to seal a memorable victory. Draper showed composure under pressure against the 24-time Grand Slam champion, rallying after losing the opening set and eventually edging the Serbian in a gripping decider.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz continued his fine form as the Spaniard advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2) in straight sets on Thursday.

Alcaraz dominated the opening set before closing the match in a second-set tie-break. The Spaniard extended his winning run this season and is set to face Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals on March 13. Daniil Medvedev also moved forward in the tournament after defeating American Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4.

On the women's side, world number one Sabalenka showcased her dominance by defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

The Belarusian displayed her trademark power and consistency to progress into the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament. Meanwhile, Australian qualifier Talia Gibson pulled off a surprise win over Italy's and World No. 7 Jasmine Paolini with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory to book a place in the last eight.

Earlier, Jannik Sinner secured a hard-fought win against Joao Fonseca to advance to his third quarter-final in Indian Wells. In a 7-6(6), 7-6(4) victory, Sinner was pushed to his limits before the Italian ultimately clinched the win with a late surge in the second-set tie-break.

Germany's Alexander Zverev delivered a solid performance to defeat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles clash. The German star maintained control throughout the contest with powerful serving and baseline dominance to seal his place in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

