Jacob Bethell hits maiden ton as England pile misery on South Africa, score 414/5

Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): England all-rounder Jacob Bethell registered his first-ever professional century across all formats of the game, stitching a valuable partnership with veteran Joe Root as both guided England to a massive total in the third and final ODI of the series against South Africa on Sunday.

Bethell, the much-talked-about 21-year-old all-rounder, ended his wait for a professional cricket century, blasting a memorable 110 in 82 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes, at an average of 134.15. He shared a 182-run partnership for the third wicket with Root, who also scored a century.

Now in 15 ODIs, Bethell has scored 486 runs at an average of 40.50, with a strike rate of 101.88, a century and four fifties to show for. His best score is 110.

The youngster has also completed 1,000 runs in international cricket, scoring 1,038 runs in 32 matches and 33 innings at an average of 39.92 and a strike rate of almost 99, with a century and nine fifties and a best score of 110.

He also becomes second youngest to score ODI ton for England at the age of 21 years and 319 days, after David Gower, who slammed his first ODI ton at an age of 21 years and 55 days against Pakistan back in 1978.

This year in 14 ODIs, he has made 438 runs in 14 innings at an average of 36.50, with a strike rate of over 111, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 110. In this ODI series against the Proteas, he has managed scores of 1, 58 and 110, scoring 159 runs in three matches.

Coming to the match, South Africa, who already has the series in hand 2-0, won the toss and opted to field first.

After Jamie Smith (62 in 48 balls, with nine fours and a six) had steady partnerships with Ben Duckett (31 in 33 balls, with six fours), England was at 117/2.

Excellent finishing touches from Jos Buttler (62* in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Will Jacks (19* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) powered England to 414/5 in 50 overs. (ANI)

