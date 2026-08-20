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Home / Sports / Jadeja relives 2017 Galle memories after India's 165-run win over Sri Lanka

Jadeja relives 2017 Galle memories after India's 165-run win over Sri Lanka

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Galle [Sri Lanka], August 20 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relived a special memory after India's win over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test on Wednesday, recalling the victory at the same venue nine years ago when India toured Sri Lanka.

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India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with Manav Suthar's maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal's 167 in the first innings playing key roles in the victory.

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Following the victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed four wickets across the two innings, relived the memories of India's 3-0 Test series triumph over Sri Lanka during their 2017 tour, including their memorable outing at the same venue in Galle. India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs on the back of Shikhar Dhawan's 190, Sheteshwar Pujara's 153, the then captain Virat Kohli's 103 in the second innings and Jadeja's six-wicket haul.

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In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jadeja recalled India's 2017 Galle Test, saying that he feels blessed to have represented India for over a decade and continues to value the opportunity to contribute to the team.

"Yeah, it's from the same ground. Because it's the same stand; only the colour has changed, the rest is the same. This photo is from the last series we played in 2017, here in Galle. Obviously, playing for India for ten years... it means a lot because it takes a lot of effort to stay for a longer period of time. So I think I'm feeling blessed and thankful to God that I'm still playing for India and doing what I have been doing for India for so many years," Jadeja said.

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After victory in the first Test, India will play the final and second Test match against Sri Lanka from August 23. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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