DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Ravindra Jadeja's effort goes in vain as England beat India by 22 runs at Lord's

Ravindra Jadeja's effort goes in vain as England beat India by 22 runs at Lord's

England thus go 2-1 up in the five-match series
article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 10:12 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Monday July 14, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja's heroic effort went in vain as England edged out India by 22 runs on the fifth and final day of a wildly fluctuating third Test with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer playing pivotal roles here on Monday.

Advertisement

England thus go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The day started with India needing 135 runs and England having to pick six wickets after setting the visitors a 193-run target. The hosts got four Indian batters out before lunch but were made to work hard for the remaining two wickets in the last two sessions.

Advertisement

India were finally all out for 170.

Archer (3/55) and Stokes (3/48) were the chief architects of the English victory, even as Jadeja battled hard for India with a gritty unbeaten 61.

Advertisement

India lost the big wickets of Rishabh Pant (9), KL Rahul (39), Washington Sundar (0), and Nitish Reddy (13) in the first session to hand England the advantage.

Lead pacer Archer sent Pant's off stump for a walk with a jaffa that straightened after landing on the perfect length.

Skipper Stokes rose to the occasion as he trapped KL Rahul in front of the wicket, giving the momentum back to England. The on-field umpire was not convinced by the England team's loud appeal for an lbw, prompting Stokes to go upstairs and the decision came in his favour.

Jofra was on the money consistently this morning and pulled off a brilliant catch off his own bowling to send back Sundar and Chris Woakes then had Washinton Sundar edge one to the keeper.

Their efforts paved the way for the England victory.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts