Jadeja’s riddles too good to crack

PTI

Nagpur, February 9

Ravindra Jadeja used the crease intelligently to create a variety of angles which confused the Australian batters and clearly showed his exploits today were not the result of the so-called rank turner as is being bandied around by some.

Jadeja took 5/47 on his international comeback, taking the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, as Australia managed only 177 in their first innings on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“This wasn’t a rank turner. Compared to other pitches, it was slow and had low bounce. I felt defending wasn’t very difficult today but as the game progresses, it (defending) will become increasingly difficult. But that’s the nature of Test cricket,” Jadeja said.

He then explained how he played mind games with the batters and got the better of them. “I used the crease as not every delivery was turning. And, as I said, the bounce was low, so (I was) trying to create doubts in the minds of the batters,” said Jadeja, who is now three shy of 250 Test wickets. “I was going wide of the crease and coming close to the stumps and some deliveries if they stepped out and it turned, there would always be a chance. Luckily, he (Marnus Labuschagne) stepped out (and) that one (delivery) turned after pitching. And for (Steve) Smith, the ball went straight from that same spot from where I delivered the earlier (Marnus) delivery.”

The idea was to keep the Aussies guessing about which delivery would turn and which one would come straight with the angle, and it worked to perfection for the wily spinner.

“Yes, there was natural variation from the wicket, but I tried to mix up the angles, so that there was doubt in the batter’s mind,” he said.