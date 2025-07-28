DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jagadeesan replaces Pant for final Test in England

Jagadeesan replaces Pant for final Test in England

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:40 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): Rishabh Pant had a fracture to his right foot during the first innings in Manchester, and it's official that Narayan Jagadeesan has been added to the squad as his replacement, according to the website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Advertisement

He was ruled out as a result of this injury. He scored 54 off 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

India have added Jagadeesan to their squad for the fifth Test against England at The Oval as his cover.

Advertisement

Jagadeesan has amassed 3373 runs from 52 first-class matches, which includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, at an average of 47.50.

The injury to Pant comes as a major blow to India, with the 27-year-old having been one of their key contributors with the bat.

Advertisement

With 479 runs at an average of 68.42, Pant is India's third-highest run-getter in the ongoing series. This includes two centuries and three half-centuries.

The left-handed batter leaves behind some pretty big shoes to fill as India look to close the five-match ICC World Test Championship series with a win at the Oval.

With India having levelled the series back at Edgbaston after a loss in the opener at Trent Bridge, England notched a close win at Lord's before a well-fought draw at Old Trafford. This means that the Asian side can still tie the series going into the final Test at The Oval.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts