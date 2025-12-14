Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI): The Dubai Capitals fended off the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to secure a nine-run victory at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Capitals produced a composed performance to register a deserved win, riding on a dominant middle-overs effort led by batter Shayan Jahangir. They then held their nerve with the ball to withstand a late onslaught from Andre Russell, which ultimately fell short, sealing their second win of the season, according to a press release from the ILT20.

Batting first, the Capitals recovered from early setbacks through a defining 115-run partnership between Jordan Cox (29 off 30) and Jahangir. He anchored the innings before falling agonisingly short of a century on 99, hitting 10 fours and five sixes and propelling the Capitals to a formidable 196/5. This was the highest score by an associate player in the DP World ILT20.

In response, ADKR never quite recovered from regular wickets. Although Russell's (53* off 33) explosive late cameo injected hope, it ultimately proved insufficient as the Capitals held their nerve to seal a deserved win.

Chasing a stiff target, ADKR came under early pressure despite a brisk start from Phil Salt (33 off 29). Alex Hales (11 off 7) added impetus with two fours off David Willey before edging behind, and the innings soon stalled as Willey removed Sherfane Rutherford (7 off 6) and Liam Livingstone (7 off 5) was run out, leaving ADKR 49/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Salt and Brandon McMullen (18 off 15) steadied the chase, but Waqar Salamkheil broke through in the 10th over as Salt holed out to Willey. Alishan Sharafu (26 off 14) counter-attacked with a pair of sixes, yet Salamkheil struck again to dismiss McMullen, before Mohammad Nabi removed Sunil Narine (1 off 2). Sharafu hit one more six before becoming Salamkheil's 10th wicket of the season.

Jason Holder (22 off 9) and Russell revived hopes with a rapid 46-run stand off 20 balls, taking 18 off Mustafizur Rahman and 12 off Salamkheil. Rahman, however, broke the stand at a key moment. Despite Russell's late blows, Muhammad Jawadullah defended 26 in the final over to seal a deserved win for the Capitals.

Earlier, the Capitals were rocked early, reduced to 4/2 on the powerplay. Ajay Kumar dismissed Leus du Plooy (2 off 6), before Holder drew a loose shot from Toby Albert (2 off 3), brilliantly caught by Andre Russell. Cox and Jahangir then rebuilt, guiding the Capitals to 32/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Jahangir took control through the middle overs, putting the ADKR bowlers under pressure. He brought up his half-century with his fourth six of the innings, off George Garton in the ninth over, as the momentum firmly shifted in the Capitals' favour.

Alongside Cox, Jahangir added a crucial 115 runs in 68 balls to rescue the innings. Holder finally broke the partnership in the 14th over, trapping Cox LBW, but the Capitals' momentum remained intact.

Jahangir continued the assault with Rovman Powell (38* off 24), the pair adding 66 off 36 balls. Powell struck 20 runs off Ibrar Ahmad in the 18th over and followed it with two sixes off Holder in the 19th. Jahangir fell agonisingly short of a century, bowled by Russell on 99, before late boundaries ensured the Capitals closed on 196/5.

Player of the match, Shayan Jahangir, said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the win. Back-to-back victories are important for team morale. I'm proud to be part of the ILT20 now, representing the USA, where cricket is making strong progress. Performances like these will bring greater recognition to US cricket. Being entrusted with this responsibility means a lot, and I'm glad I could repay that trust."

Dasun Shanaka, skipper of the Dubai Capitals, said, "We had runs on the board, but with the dew around, you never know against such power-hitters. Having Nabi there made my job easier. Jahangir was under pressure early and didn't have the best powerplay, but he showed character to go on and make 99. Hopefully, he will build on this in the matches to come."

Brief Scores:

Dubai Capitals 196/5 in 20 overs (Shayan Jahangir 99, Rovman Powell 38 not out, Jordan Cox 29, Jason Holder 2 for 22, Andre Russell 2 for 32)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 187/8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 53 not out, Phil Salt 33, Alishan Sharafu 26, Waqar Salamkheil 3 for 34, David Willey 2 for 37). (ANI)

