DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jaipur Polo Team clinches sixth title of the season with commanding 6.5-3 win over Mayfair Polo to lift Gwalior Cup

Jaipur Polo Team clinches sixth title of the season with commanding 6.5-3 win over Mayfair Polo to lift Gwalior Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 15 (ANI): Jaipur Polo capped off another stellar outing this season by lifting The Gwalior Cup, registering a composed 6.5-3 victory over Mayfair Polo in the final. The win marks Jaipur's sixth tournament triumph of the ongoing polo season, underlining the team's consistency and dominance across competitions.

Advertisement

Jaipur Polo set the tone early, making full use of their handicap advantage and sharp attacking intent to close the opening chukker at 2.5-0, as per a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

Advertisement

Lance Watson led the charge with incisive runs and confident finishes, while Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur dictated play from the midfield to keep Mayfair Polo on the back foot.

Advertisement

The second chukker saw Mayfair Polo attempt a comeback, with Siddhant Sharma opening their account. However, Jaipur's defence held firm, and disciplined possession ensured the scoreline remained in Jaipur's favour at 2.5-1 by the halfway mark.

Jaipur strengthened their grip on the match in the third chukker, extending their lead to 4.5-1. Watson continued his fine scoring form, supported by a crucial contribution from Dino Dhankar, as Jaipur controlled the pace and limited Mayfair Polo's attacking opportunities.

Advertisement

The final chukker followed a similar pattern, with Jaipur managing the game smartly and adding to their tally to finish at 6.5-3.

Despite Sharma's valiant effort for Mayfair Polo, Jaipur's structured play and composure in the closing stages ensured a comfortable victory and another trophy added to their impressive season haul.

With this result, Jaipur Polo continues its remarkable run, reinforcing its position as one of the standout teams of the season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts