Jaipur Polo Team makes their way into semi-finals of BM Birla Cup

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 (ANI): The second match of the BM Birla Cup, played at the Rajasthan Polo Club and featuring the Jaipur Polo Team, resulted in yet another resounding victory for the home side, courtesy of HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who scored five goals to lead the team to a 10-4 win over Trojans Polo by the end of regulation time.

The win ensured a semi-final berth for the Jaipur Polo Team, where they will face the Suhana All Stars Polo Team in a high-stakes encounter on Saturday, according to a press release.

The first chukker began with the Trojans opening the scoring through Kuldeep Singh Rathore, but the in-form Jaipur Polo Team quickly equalised via Vandit Golecha in the fifth minute. This was soon followed by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur scoring the team's second goal, closing the chukker with a 2-1 lead.

The Jaipur team maintained their momentum in the second chukker, scoring three goals through Sawai Padmanabh Singh (2) and Lance Watson (1). The Trojans pulled one back through Hurr Ali, ending the chukker with a 5-2 scoreline in favour of Jaipur, the press release added.

In the third chukker, the story remained much the same as Jaipur added two more goals to their tally, while the Trojans managed one, closing the period at 7-3. In the fourth and final chukker, Jaipur's attack continued to pile pressure on the opposition, putting three more past the Trojans' defence to finish the match with a commanding 10-4 victory.

For the Jaipur Polo Team, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur scored five goals, taking his tally for the tournament to 11 in two games, Lance Watson scored two, and Vandit Golecha contributed a hat-trick. (ANI)

