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Home / Sports / Jaipur storm to 9-4 1/2 victory over Nahargarh in Shree Cement Cup final

Jaipur storm to 9-4 1/2 victory over Nahargarh in Shree Cement Cup final

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ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI): Jaipur delivered a commanding performance in the final of the Shree Cement Cup at the RPC Ground, defeating Nahargarh 9 goals to 4 1/2 to claim their 10th title win of the season.

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Led by an outstanding display from Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who scored seven goals, Jaipur seized early control and maintained their dominance throughout the match to close it in style, according to a release.

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The match began with Nahargarh holding the 1/2 -goal handicap lead, but Jaipur quickly asserted itself. Padmanabh Singh opened Jaipur's account with a well-timed field goal and followed it with another to double the lead. Continuing the momentum, he completed a rapid hat-trick that firmly placed Jaipur in control. Just before the bell, Pratap Singh Kanota added another field goal to stretch Jaipur's tally to four goals.

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Nahargarh regrouped strongly in the second period, with Tarun Bilwal breaking through the Jaipur defence to score Nahargarh's first field goal. Jaipur responded swiftly as Padmanabh Singh struck again to restore the cushion. Vishal Singh Rathore then converted a strong attacking move for Nahargarh to reduce the gap, but Jaipur closed the chukker strongly with another goal from Padmanabh Singh. At halftime, the score stood at Jaipur 6 - Nahargarh 2 1/2 , the release said.

In the third chukker, Nahargarh attempted to close the gap early when Tarun Bilwal scored again, taking their total to 3 1/2 . Jaipur answered immediately through Pratap Singh Kanota, who found the posts to extend the lead once more. Shortly after, Padmanabh Singh struck his sixth goal of the match, giving Jaipur a commanding advantage heading into the final chukker.

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The final period followed a similar pattern, with Jaipur maintaining control. Padmanabh Singh added yet another goal to take Jaipur to nine. Nahargarh managed to score through a penalty conversion, bringing their tally to 4 1/2 , but Jaipur's defence held firm despite late pressure from Vishal Singh Rathore to secure the win.

Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur led the scoring with seven goals, while Pratap Singh Kanota added two. For Nahargarh, Tarun Bilwal scored two goals, Vishal Singh Rathore contributed one goal, along with a penalty conversion, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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