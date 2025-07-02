DT
Jaipur to host inaugural Legen-Z T10 League from August 7

Jaipur to host inaugural Legen-Z T10 League from August 7

ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 2 (ANI): The much-anticipated LEGEN-Z T10 League will be played from August 7 to August 13 at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium in Jaipur. The League organisers have revealed the dates for its inaugural season, and it promises to be a game-changer in the world of grassroots cricket.

The League will bring together international cricket icons and India's finest local talent. Former cricketers including Herschelle Gibbs, Ross Taylor, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Aaron Finch will spearhead the six franchise teams in the first-of-its-kind T10 tournament that blends global experience with local passion.

Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of The LEGEN-Z T10 League and former India pacer, said, as quoted from a press release, "Months of hard work and planning have gone into building this league from the ground up. From scouting raw talent to onboarding international legends, everything is now in place. We are fully prepared and excited to host the inaugural season."

Chiranjeev Dubey, Founder & CEO of the League, "The infrastructure, teams, and broadcast plans are all set. We are ready to deliver a seamless and thrilling tournament that blends the raw passion of Indian gullies with the professionalism of international cricket. Jaipur is ready, and so are we."

Speaking about the players, Meenakshi Aggarwal, Co-founder and CMO of the of The Legen-Z T10 said, "The 74 young players selected are excited to take the field. Watching them share the field with international stars will be one of the most inspiring sights in Indian cricket."

Surender Agarwal COO of The Legen-Z T10 said, "There couldn't have been a better venue than Jaipur to launch the LEGEN-Z T10 League. The city's love for cricket, vibrant culture, and world-class infrastructure make it the perfect backdrop for this iconic journey from 'Gali Se TV Tak."

The 74 Indian players who have been handpicked from local streets after the trials await a great opportunity to play with their favourite cricketer. From being fans and watching legends on television, they are now teammates in the same dugout. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

