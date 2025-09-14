Liverpool [UK], September 14 (ANI): Indian women's boxer Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg) went on to clinch a gold medal in her category as she defeated Poland's Szermeta Julia 4-1 at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Saturday.

Advertisement

Olympic silver medallist from Paris 2024, Szeremeta, began the match at a furious pace, landing counter-attacking blows to the backdrop of cries of 'Julia' from the many locally-based Polish fans in the stands.

But that kicked Jaismine into action, who dominated from the second round onwards, using her height advantage to control the contest and secure a 4-1 victory.

Advertisement

"This feeling can't be expressed. I'm so happy to be a world champion. After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," Jaismine told Olympics.com.

In the 80 kg+ category, Nupur won a silver medal at the competition as she lost to Poland's Agata Kaczmarska in the final.

Advertisement

The sizeable contingent of Polish fans were not to be denied this time, as their fighter, who gave up several inches in height, battled hard to box in close quarters and landed a cracking final blow in the last second to seal a 3-2 split decision.

It wasn't long before the local fans were cheering as Emily Asquith booked her place in the women's 80kg final thanks to a striking masterclass and a 4-1 points decision victory over the more experienced Indian Pooja Rani. Asquith will box for gold in tomorrow's final.

With this loss, Pooja settled for a bronze medal in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)