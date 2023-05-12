Jaiswal, Chahal break records & KKR’s spirit

PTI

Kolkata, May 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in tournament history as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to resurrect their playoff hopes here today.

Records tumbled at the Eden Gardens as Yuzvendra Chahal became the IPL’s leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant 4/25 to restrict KKR to a below-par 149/8.

On a day KKR’s batters struggled to time the ball, the 21-year-old Jaiswal showed the way by bringing up fastest fifty in the history of the IPL in just 13 balls, bettering the previous record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

Jaiswal remained two runs shy of a century (98 not out from 47 balls), a knock studded with 12 fours and five sixes as RR cantered to victory 13.1 overs. Samson gave fine support to the southpaw (48 not out from 29 balls) as the duo shared an unbroken match-winning partnership of 121 runs off just 69 balls.

The win took them to third spot (12 points from 12 matches), giving a massive boost to their net run-rate (0.0633). KKR slipped to seventh (10 points from 12 matches).

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his second consecutive four-wicket haul. PTI

Earlier, Chahal (187 wickets) eclipsed Dwayne Bravo (183) to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the IPL. He also become the leading wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets.

Brief scores:

KKR: 149/8 (Iyer; Chahal 4/25, Trent Boult 2/25);

RR: 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Jaiswal 98*, Sanju Smason 48*).