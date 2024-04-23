Jaiswal does ton of good as RR cruise to win

PTI

Jaipur, April 22

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a terrific hundred after Sandeep Sharma’s maiden five-for as a rampaging Rajasthan Royals hammered Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the IPL here today.

200 Wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL, the first bowler to reach the milestone. Dwayne Bravo is second on the list of leading wicket-takers 7 Hauls of four wickets or more for Chahal in the IPL, the second most along with Lasith Malinga. Sunil Narine leads with eight hauls of four or more

After Sandeep returned 4-0-18-5 to record the best bowling figures this IPL, Jaiswal found form at last in RR’s final home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, flaying the MI attack during his 104 not out off 60 balls.

Sandeep Sharma got his maiden 5-wicket haul in the IPL. PTI

Brief scores MI: 179/9 in 20 overs (Varma 65, Wadhera 49; Sharma 5/18, Boult 2/32) vs RR: 183/1 in 18.4 overs (Jaiswal 104*, Samson 38) Sunday’s results KKR: 222/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas 50, Salt 48; Green 2/35) vs RCB: 221 all out in 20 overs (Jacks 55, Patidar 52; Russell 3/25, Harshit 2/33, Narine 2/34)

PBKS: 142 all out in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 35; Kishore 4/33, Noor 2/20) vs GT: 146/7 in 19.1 overs (Tewatia 36*, Shubman 35; Harshal 3/15, Livingstone 2/19)

Despite a rain intervention delaying the proceedings, Rajasthan did not face much challenge in overhauling a 180-run target set by Mumbai Indians, reaching 183/1 in 18.4 overs.

The contest also witnessed India and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entering history books with 200 dismissals.

After Jaiswal put on 79 runs for the opening wicket with Jos Buttler (35), he added another unbeaten 109 for the second wicket with Sanju Samson (38 not out).

Jaiswal, who came into this IPL after an immensely successful five-Test series against England, had blown hot and cold. While he repeatedly got quick starts, Jaiswal was not able to convert those into anything substantial until this contest.

The 22-year-old finally overcame the obstacle, unleashing powerful pulls and delightful drives in his knock, which contained nine fours and seven sixes.

“I was trying to make sure that I was watching the ball and playing my cricketing shots,” Jaiswal said.

#Cricket #IPL #Mumbai #Rajasthan