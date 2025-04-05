Jaiswal "excited" to work with Dravid; hopes to enjoy opening for Rajasthan with Samson

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): India's rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal feels it is a "privilege" for him to work with Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid and shared the special relationship he has with franchise captain and national compatriot Sanju Samson. Jaiswal was speaking to Jio Hotstar.

Jaiswal was signed by the Royals in 2020 after his stellar performances in the Under-19 World Cup, and he has been with the franchise since then. The young southpaw has formed a formidable opening pair with Samson and sent shivers down the spine of the opposition's bowling unit.

Even though Samson and Jaiswal have yet to produce a captivating performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the 23-year-old opener hopes that they can enjoy their partnership just like the previous editions.

"We have known each other for a long time, and I have been with him since I was a kid. I really appreciate our camaraderie--we enjoy spending time together, and it's always fun playing alongside him. The way he talks, his style--it's great to be around him. Of course, we are looking forward to this season, and I hope we will enjoy it just as much this year," Jaiswal said on JioHotstar.

In the ongoing season, Jaiswal re-linked with former India head coach Dravid. The former head coach concluded his stint after India's famous T20 World Cup triumph last year in Barbados. Under Dravid's era, Jaiswal received his maiden Test and T20I caps for the Indian team.

Jaiswal, who adores Dravid for the way he conducts himself, is excited to work with him again, ready to absorb everything that is on offer and cherish the privilege of being close to him and learn.

"I think he is an amazing leader--supportive, caring, and always looking out for everyone. He instils confidence in players, assuring them that they are in the right space and providing the right guidance, which is crucial for both individual careers and the team as a whole. He is also an incredible human being. Having someone like Rahul Dravid Sir in this era is a privilege, and seeing him up close is an opportunity to learn--not just about cricket, but also about the way he carries himself off the field," he said.

"He has maintained such grace and composure over the years, and there is so much to absorb from him. I am truly excited to be here with him and look forward to enjoying this TATA IPL season alongside him," he added. (ANI)

