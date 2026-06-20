Jaiswal, Rohit, Krishna shine as India complete series whitewash against Afghanistan with nine-wicket win in 3rd ODI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 20 (ANI): A sensational century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna and a fiery half-century from Rohit Sharma were the highlights as India completed a series whitewash over Afghanistan, beating them by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at Chennai on Saturday.

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After a century from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and fifty from Azmatullah Omarzai (50 in 56 balls, with five fours and two sixes) carried Afghanistan to 218 after a pace onslaught from Prasidh Krishna (5/23), Jaiswal (110* in 86 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (79 in 69 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) ate into the majority of the target by themselves with a 170-run stand for the first wicket. Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer (20*) motored along to the target, with over 21 overs left.

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In the run chase of 219 runs, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma were off to an incredible start. India started off with five runs on the board as Hashmatullah Shahidi running in the danger area saw Afghanistan getting a penalty of five runs. Azmatullah Omarzai got smashed for three fours by Yashasvi Jaiswal and also bowled a couple of wides and no balls.

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Fareed Ahmed was targeted by Rohit and Jaiswal, getting hit for two fours in the third over and two fours and a six by Jaiswal in the seventh over, bringing up the 50-run stand in 6.1 overs.

Rohit and Jaiswal took India to 86/0 at the end of 10 overs, with Jaiswal (46*) and Rohit (27*) unbeaten.

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Jaiswal reached his first half-century in ODIs in 38 balls, with seven fours and a six. A whip against Allah Ghazanfar towards long-on saw Jaiswal take his side to the 100-run mark in 13 overs. In the next over, Rohit collected a four and six each against Rashid Khan.

Rohit swept a Rashid delivery past short fine leg, reaching a much-needed half-century in 47 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Rohit and Jaiswal continued to make a feast out of spinners Rashid and Mohammed Nabi, collecting boundaries consistently. India reached the 150-run mark in 20.2 overs.

Nabi ended the 170-run stand, getting Rohit caught at deep midwicket by Sediqullah Atal for a 69-ball 79, with nine fours and three sixes. India was 170/1 in 22.5 overs.

Jaiswal was joined by Shreyas Iyer, and the duo took India to the 200-run mark in 27.3 overs.

Jaiswal registered his second ODI ton with a six, reaching the milestone in 83 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes.

India completed the chase in 28.4 overs, with nine wickets in hand, with Jaiswal (110* in 86 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Shreyas Iyer (20* in 19 balls, with two sixes unbeaten).

Earlier, a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna was a standout as Afghanistan was skittled out for 218 runs despite a fine century by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and a fifty from all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the third and final ODI of the series.

Shahidi (102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six) posted his maiden ODI ton, while Omarzai (50 in 56 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a well-compiled 105-run stand for the fifth wicket with his skipper after Afghanistan were four down for just 36 runs. Krishna (5/23) was the top bowler for India, compiling a five-wicket haul that he would cherish.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan was made to regret their decision by pacer Prasidh Krishna, who got Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Rohit Sharma in the slips for just four in the second over. Afghanistan was 5/1 in 1.1 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah tried building a partnership, with Zadran getting some boundaries. However, another edge flied to Rohit off Krishna's bowling, removing Rahmat for a 15-ball 5. Afghanistan was 26/2 in six overs.

Rohit at slips was literally a magnetic presence as edges off Krishna's bowling kept flying to him, removing Ibrahim Zadran (11 in 18 balls, with two fours) in the eighth over. Afghanistan was 28/3 in 7.2 overs.

In the 10th over, Darwish Rasooli became the third wicket of Krishna, who was simply on a rampage, giving an easy catch to Shreyas Iyer who came running frmo mid-off, removed for just one run. Afghanistan was 36/4 in 9.2 overs.

In 10 overs, Afghanistan was 37/4, with Azmatullah Omarzai (0*) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (4*) unbeaten.

Omarzai and Hashmatullah managed a few boundaries against pace, helping Afghanistan reach the 50-run mark in 12.4 overs, with Omarzai playing a classy pull against Prince Yadav.

The partnership between Omarzai and Shahidi kept on building, as they reached their 50-run stand in 54 balls.

Afghanistan reached the 100-run mark in 19.2 overs.

The duo slowly gathered speed, as Afghanistan reached 130/4 in 25 overs, with Omarzai (45*) and Shahidi (49*) unbeaten.

Shahidi reached a well-made half-century in 64 balls, with six fours and a six. The duo reached the 100-run stand in 108 balls, this was Afghanistan's third ODI century partnership, with all of them involving the skipper Shahidi. Omarzai also reached a fine half-century in 55 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

However, Prince broke the 105-run stand, removing Omarzai for a 56-ball 50, with five fours and two sixes, as an uncontrolled pull shot by him landed into the hands of Krishna, who just could not be kept out of action. Afghanistan was 141/5 in 28.2 overs.

Shahidi, however, continued to assert his authority against Indian pacers, bringing Afghanistan to the 150-run mark in 30.3 overs.

Gurnoor Brar, who had toiled hard for a wicket all day, got the fruits of his perseverance as he ended the 57-run stand between Shahidi and Mohammed Nabi, removing the latter for 21 off 23, with a four and six. Afghanistan was 198/6 in 37.1 overs. On the next ball, Afghanistan touched the 200-run mark.

Rashid Khan (5) fell to Harsh Dubey, while Allah Ghazanfar (1) and Fareed Ahmad (0) were run out, reducing Afghanistan to 206/9 in 41.1 overs.

Shahidi completed his first ODI century in 128 balls, with 13 fours and a six. However, he was Prasidh's fifth victim, ending Afghanistan's innings at 218 in 44.2 overs. Shahidi made 102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six.

Krishna (5/23) was the top wicket-taker for India, with Prince, Harsh and Gurnoor getting a wicket each. (ANI)

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