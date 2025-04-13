DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash

Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash

During the run-chase of 206 runs, Fraser-McGurk was out on a golden duck to Deepak Chahar on the first ball of the innings, giving a catch to Will Jacks at cover region.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:41 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's poor run in T20 cricket continued with a golden duck against Mumbai Indians (MI) in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the first match of Blue and Red franchise at their primary home venue this season.

During the run-chase of 206 runs, Fraser-McGurk was out on a golden duck to Deepak Chahar on the first ball of the innings, giving a catch to Will Jacks at cover region.

In five matches so far in IPL 2025, McGurk has made just 46 runs at an average of barely 9.20, a strike rate of exactly 100 and the best score of 38. This also includes two ducks.

Advertisement

This is in stark contrast with his IPL 2024 numbers, where he set the competition alight with some top-tier power-play numbers. He scored 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66, a mind-boggling strike rate of 234.04 and four half-centuries. His best score was 84, and he smashed 32 fours and 28 sixes in the tournament.

After the conclusion of IPL 2024, McGurk has scored just 428 runs in 29 innings at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.69. He has scored just two half-centuries and his best score is 95.

Advertisement

Notably, he has survived beyond the Powerplay in only seven of his 29 T20 innings since the conclusion of IPL 2024.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The 100-run mark came for DC in nine overs. Knock from Ryan Rickelton (41 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and his 47-run stand with Rohit Sharma (18), 60-run stand for the third wicket between Suryakumar Yadav (40 in 28 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (59 in 33 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and a 62-run stand between Tilak and Naman Dhir (38* in 17 balls, with three fours and two sixes) powered MI to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) and Vipraj Nigam (2/41) were among top bowlers for DC.

DC needs to chase 206 runs to secure their fifth win in a row. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper