Jaker Ali reflects on his crucial knock against India in Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI): Bangladesh's Jaker Ali played a crucial knock of 68 off 114 deliveries, guiding his team to a total of 228 after an early collapse against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His innings, laced with four boundaries, provided stability alongside Towhid Hridoy as the duo forged a historic partnership of 154 runs for the sixth wicket in Dubai. This stand, which came when Bangladesh was struggling at 35/5, is now the highest for the sixth wicket or lower in Champions Trophy history.

Reflecting on the challenging situation, Jaker admitted that the early setbacks made the innings difficult to navigate.

"It was difficult in the beginning as we lost five wickets early. Towhid and I tried to get a good score, but we couldn't finish well. If we had managed to push for a bigger total, the game would have been much closer," Jaker told reporters.

Jaker, who showed great intent throughout his innings, also spoke about his mindset while batting.

"My plan was to accelerate, but unfortunately, I got out. I had the intent," he stated.

The Bangladeshi batter also shed light on their team's approach, emphasizing the importance of extending the game.

"Our plan was to take the match deep," he revealed.

Speaking about the conditions in Dubai, Jaker noted that the pitch was not the easiest to bat on, as there was assistance for the spinners.

"The wicket was a bit tricky, it was not that easy to bat on. There was some turn throughout the innings. We wanted to adjust according to the wicket and play," he explained.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the tournament, Jaker expressed confidence in Bangladesh's top-order batters, particularly in the upcoming matches in Pakistan.

"We are hopeful with those wickets. Hopefully, our top-order batters score runs there. If the openers score, the job becomes easier. There are good wickets, as we saw in the last match between Pakistan and New Zealand. If we get a good wicket, we are hopeful for our team," he concluded.

Despite falling short against India, Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy's record-breaking partnership showcased Bangladesh's resilience, setting a strong foundation for their upcoming fixtures in the tournament. (ANI)

