Jalandhar boy Krish Bhagat earns spot in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026

Jalandhar’s 21-year-old cricketer Krish Bhagat has achieved a significant milestone by securing a place in the Mumbai Indians squad, marking a proud moment for his family and the local sporting community.

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Krish began his cricketing journey at the age of six, playing on local grounds and steadily building his skills through school and club-level matches. Over time, his dedication and consistent performances helped him rise through the ranks, eventually making a mark at the state level and delivering impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy.

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Coming from a business-oriented family, Krish is the first to pursue a career in sports. His father, Ashwani Bhagat, shared that the family had never imagined reaching such heights. He credited Krish’s mother for encouraging him to take up sports early in life, saying that the family was simply happy to see him engaged in a positive activity, without expecting such success.

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Krish’s journey, however, was not without challenges. He faced a major setback when he was selected for an Under-19 World Cup camp but suffered an injury, forcing him to miss the opportunity. The incident left him demotivated at the time, but he showed resilience and continued to work hard toward his goals.

Before joining the Mumbai Indians, Krish was also associated as a net bowler with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

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His selection in the Mumbai Indians squad is now being seen as a turning point in his career. Family members and coaches have expressed immense pride and optimism, hoping that this achievement will pave the way for him to represent India on the international stage.