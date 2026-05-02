Jamaica smashes world record in mixed 4x100m at World Athletics Relays 2026

Botswana [South Africa], May 2 (ANI): Jamaica made a stunning start to the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 in Botswana, setting a new world record in the mixed 4x100m relay on Saturday.

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An all-star quartet of Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton clocked 39.99 seconds in the third heat, breaking the mark set earlier in the day by Canada's team of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Éloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Audrey Leduc in the opening heat.

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Germany, the Netherlands and Nigeria also went faster than the previous world best of 40.30, which Canada set when the event made its debut at the World Relays 2025 in Guangzhou, People's Republic of China, as per Olympics.com.

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Jamaica shaved 0.31 seconds off the previous mark and, in the process, secured qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing. The top two teams from each heat, along with the next two fastest overall across the six events, advanced to Sunday's final and also earned automatic berths for next year's World Championships.

Jamaica were also dominant in the women's 4x100m relay, where five-time Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson started their 41.96-second effort.

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In the men's 4x100m, Paris 2024 champion Andre De Grasse powered Canada to a world-leading 37.56 seconds with a strong anchor leg.

They finished 0.11 seconds clear of Germany (37.67), while South Africa matched that time for third, with Olympic silver medallist Akani Simbine bringing them home.

All three leading teams bettered the previous world lead set by the United States in the opening heat. The USA ended fourth overall in 37.77, just ahead of hosts Botswana (37.96), anchored by reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo. (ANI)

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