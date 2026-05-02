icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jamaica smashes world record in mixed 4x100m at World Athletics Relays 2026

Jamaica smashes world record in mixed 4x100m at World Athletics Relays 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM May 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Botswana [South Africa], May 2 (ANI): Jamaica made a stunning start to the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 in Botswana, setting a new world record in the mixed 4x100m relay on Saturday.

Advertisement

An all-star quartet of Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton clocked 39.99 seconds in the third heat, breaking the mark set earlier in the day by Canada's team of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Éloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Audrey Leduc in the opening heat.

Advertisement

Germany, the Netherlands and Nigeria also went faster than the previous world best of 40.30, which Canada set when the event made its debut at the World Relays 2025 in Guangzhou, People's Republic of China, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Jamaica shaved 0.31 seconds off the previous mark and, in the process, secured qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing. The top two teams from each heat, along with the next two fastest overall across the six events, advanced to Sunday's final and also earned automatic berths for next year's World Championships.

Jamaica were also dominant in the women's 4x100m relay, where five-time Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson started their 41.96-second effort.

Advertisement

In the men's 4x100m, Paris 2024 champion Andre De Grasse powered Canada to a world-leading 37.56 seconds with a strong anchor leg.

They finished 0.11 seconds clear of Germany (37.67), while South Africa matched that time for third, with Olympic silver medallist Akani Simbine bringing them home.

All three leading teams bettered the previous world lead set by the United States in the opening heat. The USA ended fourth overall in 37.77, just ahead of hosts Botswana (37.96), anchored by reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts