James Anderson in talks with Surrey to extend County career after Lancashire exit

London [UK], November 6 (ANI): England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson is close to extending his playing career, with talks underway with Surrey over a potential contract for the 2027 season after Lancashire decided against offering him a new deal.

The 44-year-old was informed last week by Lancashire's new director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, that the county would not renew his contract despite taking 50 wickets last season. Anderson had initially intended to continue playing for his boyhood club at Emirates Old Trafford but is now preparing for a move elsewhere, according to Cricinfo.

According to the report, Anderson considered retirement following Lancashire's decision but changed his mind after receiving approaches from several counties across Division One and Division Two.

Discussions between Anderson's representatives and Surrey have taken place, although no agreement has been signed yet.

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Surrey, one of the wealthiest clubs in the country, are understood to have the financial flexibility to accommodate Anderson within the board's prescribed salary cap of 3.2 million pounds. The club currently has nine players on central contracts, including Henry Crocombe, who joined from Sussex on a two-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Anderson's potential arrival could strengthen Surrey's experienced bowling attack, which faced several availability and injury concerns last season.

Surrey finished seventh in Division One last summer after winning three County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024. Experienced bowlers Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark managed only eight Championship appearances each, while Tom Lawes and Reece Topley were sidelined by injuries.

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The club also had limited access to Gus Atkinson and Matt Fisher due to their international commitments. With an Ashes series scheduled for next summer, Crocombe could also face similar availability issues. Anderson, who will turn 45 next July, could help address those concerns, with the proposed deal understood to involve exclusively first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, Surrey are also searching for a new head coach following Gareth Batty's departure last month to join Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, Anderson made the first of his 401 international appearances alongside Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart in an ODI against Australia in December 2002.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker and one of the most successful fast bowlers in international cricket. (ANI)

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