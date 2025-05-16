DT
Home / Sports / James Anderson ready to lift rock-bottom Lancashire in comeback

James Anderson ready to lift rock-bottom Lancashire in comeback

James Anderson was named in Lancashire Men's 14-man squad on Thursday for the Rothesay County Championship match against Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford, which starts on May 17.
ANI
Updated At : 07:41 AM May 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] May 16 (ANI): Ten months after his last Test appearance against the West Indies at Lord's the previous year, England's legendary seamer James Anderson is prepared to make a comeback in professional cricket, as per a release from Lancashire cricket.

James Anderson was named in Lancashire Men's 14-man squad on Thursday for the Rothesay County Championship match against Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford, which starts on May 17.

Anderson has recovered from a calf injury which ruled him out of the opening five matches of the season and is set to make his first appearance for the Red Rose in 11 months and his first since retiring from Test Cricket.

Anderson's last appearance for Lancashire came in July, on the eve of his 188th and final Test, when he claimed first-innings figures of 7 for 35 against Nottinghamshire at Southport.

The 43-year-old retired from international cricket in 2024 after claiming 704 Test wickets--the most by an English bowler and the most by any fast bowler in history. He played 188 Tests, ending his England career with a final match against the West Indies at Lord's in July 2024. His journey began at the same ground back in May 2003, when he made his debut against Zimbabwe.

The match will be Australian Marcus Harris' first as interim captain after Keaton Jennings stood down as four-day skipper on Tuesday. Harris is the leading run scorer across both divisions of the Rothesay County Championship with 749.

Tom Aspinwall remains unavailable after suffering a side strain in the opening match of the season at Lord's. Derbyshire are unbeaten after five games, winning one and drawing the other four. They are sat on 74 points, 21 behind league leaders Leicestershire (95).

Lancashire squad: Marcus Harris (c), James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Josh Bohannon, Tom Hartley, Matty Hurst, Keaton Jennings, Michael Jones, Anderson Phillip, Ollie Sutton, Luke Wells, Will Williams. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

