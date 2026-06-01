James Milner announces retirement from football

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The former Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has hung up his boots after a stellar career spanning more than two decades.

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The Premier League's record appearance holder enjoyed eight seasons as a Red, after joining on a free transfer in 2015, and featured in 332 matches in all competitions, producing 26 goals and 45 assists.

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A consummate professional and extremely talented player, Milner lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield, according to Liverpool's website.

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Announcing his decision on social media, the 40-year-old said, "After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career."

"From making my debut for Leeds United, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League's youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I've been on, right through to not being able to lift my foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton & Hove Albion qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40," he said.

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"To have gone on to represent Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton - and not forgetting a memorable month at Swindon Town - has been an incredible privilege. Every club has played a huge role in my life and career, and I want to thank everyone involved - the owners, staff, coaches, teammates and supporters who welcomed me and helped me along the way," Milner said.

Milner was installed as Liverpool's deputy skipper soon after arriving from Manchester City.

He would work under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp during his debut season on Merseyside, with both relying on his ability and leadership skills.

Milner was a key figure in Klopp's side, going on an upward trajectory in the years that followed.

He selflessly deputised at left-back for much of the 2016-17 campaign, when the Reds restored their Champions League status with a fourth-placed finish in the league.

Milner and his teammates went on a remarkable run to reach the Champions League final in 2018, but suffered heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid in Kyiv.

They picked themselves up to go one step better the next year, delivering the club its sixth European Cup by beating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid - on the back of a 97-point Premier League season that saw them finish as runners-up.

Having also added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to his honours list, Milner featured 22 times in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign that ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight crown.

He raised two more trophies in the remainder of his story with the Reds, completing a cup double during the push for a quadruple in 2021-22.

Milner received a rousing reception at Anfield when he bid farewell in May 2023 and then returned there with Brighton this past December.

In the last of his three seasons with the Seagulls, he made history by overtaking Gareth Barry's appearance total of 653 to claim top spot on the Premier League's all-time list of games played.

Milner continued, "I've been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups. But more than anything, it's the people and friendships I've made throughout the game that I'll cherish forever."

"To the fans, thank you. To those who supported me every step of the way, your encouragement meant more than you'll ever know. And to those who gave me grief along the way, thank you too - you all played your part in making the journey memorable and helping shape me as a player and person. To my family, thank you for every sacrifice, every mile travelled and every moment of encouragement. None of this would have been possible without you," the footballer said.

"I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Football has given me far more than I could ever have imagined, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities it provided. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey," Milner concluded. (ANI)

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