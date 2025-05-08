DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / James Rew drafted into England's squad for one-off Test against Zimbabwe after injury rules out Jordan Cox

James Rew drafted into England's squad for one-off Test against Zimbabwe after injury rules out Jordan Cox

Somerset's young wicketkeeper batter James Rew has been included in England's squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, after Jordan Cox was ruled out with an abdominal muscle injury.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], May 8 (ANI): Somerset's young wicketkeeper batter James Rew has been included in England's squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, after Jordan Cox was ruled out with an abdominal muscle injury.

The 21-year-old earned his first call-up after enjoying a stellar season in the County Championship, as he enjoys a healthy average of 54.7, including a top score of 152. Cox was announced in the squad after missing out on a potential Test debut in New Zealand last winter due to a thumb fracture he sustained in the nets.

Cox recently hurt his side while trying to run for a single to move to 99 during Essex's game at Taunton over the weekend. Subsequently, he retired hurt before notching his century.

Advertisement

According to ESPNcricinfo, recent scans indicated that Cox would be unable to take part in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. The 24-year-old has been struggling with injuries, including a broken finger during the Hundred in August 2023. The injury required surgery, which further delayed his debut for England.

Rew has been on the radar for some time since he toured Australia with the Lions last winter. He was a key figure in the Young Lions side that reached the ICC U19 World Cup final in 2022, alongside current internationals Rehan Ahmed and Jacob Bethell. In the final, he top-scored with a blistering 95-run knock.

Advertisement

In the same season, he struck his maiden century for Somerset and followed it up with a staggering 1086 County Championship runs at 57.15, with five hundreds, during the 2023 summer.

Even his numbers in white-ball cricket stand out with two List A hundreds. He also slammed a 62 not out, on only his second T20 appearance, which came in last season's Vitality Blast semi-final.

Rew will link up with the Test squad at their pre-series training camp next week as preparations begin for the start of the international summer. The one-off Test between the Three Lions and Zimbabwe will begin on May 22 at Trent Bridge. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper