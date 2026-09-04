Jamie Overton returns as England name squads for Sri Lanka white-ball series

London [UK], September 4 (ANI): England have announced 16-member squads for their upcoming home white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The series will begin with a three-match T20I leg, with the first game scheduled in Southampton on September 15, followed by the second T20I in Cardiff on September 17 and the third in Manchester on September 19.

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The teams will then shift to the ODI format, with the first ODI taking place in Chester-le-Street on September 22, the second in Leeds on September 24, and the series concluding at The Oval on September 27.

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Jamie Overton has been named in both squads after missing the series against India due to injury.

Opener Aneurin Donald has earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad, while uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe has received his first ODI selection.

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Sam Curran and Phil Salt will remain unavailable for the series as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell is progressing well with his rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee earlier this week.

England had a successful white-ball home series against India, defeating the visitors 4-0 in T20Is and 2-1 in ODIs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won the ODI series while losing out in the T20Is against the West Indies.

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

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