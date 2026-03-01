Jamie Smith believes missing out on IPLcould turn into opportunity to rebuild red-ball game

London [UK], March 18 (ANI): England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith believes missing out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 could turn into a timely opportunity to rebuild his red-ball game after a challenging Ashes tour.

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Smith, who endured a difficult campaign during England's 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, admitted he would initially have welcomed the exposure of franchise cricket. However, with a long break now at his disposal, the 25-year-old has shifted his focus towards technical improvements ahead of the home Test season.

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"At the time, I would have definitely liked to have gone (to the IPL)," Smith said at Surrey's pre-season media day, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

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"It's an ambition of mine to strengthen all sides of my game, and I see the IPL as something that can really enhance the white-ball side and does have benefits again to the red-ball [game].

"But in hindsight, yeah, it's fantastic to come here and have a block of red-ball [cricket] behind me. I felt that towards the back end of the summer and into the winter, technically, I felt a little bit out of kilter.

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Back at Surrey's base at the Kia Oval, Smith has been working on refining aspects of his game, hoping to translate those adjustments into consistent performances in the County Championship. "It's been nice to come here and work on a couple of things, and then hopefully implement them over six or seven games," he said.

Smith's position in England's Test side is not entirely secure following his modest Ashes returns, with competition building from players such as Jordan Cox and James Rew. Yet his overall record, including a memorable unbeaten 184 against India last summer, underlines his potential at the highest level.

Reflecting on recent tours, Smith pointed to the physical and mental demands of international cricket as a key learning curve. "The India series was physically and mentally very tough. It was my first five-Test series. Also, we were out in the field for 22 out of 25 days, and all the Tests lasted [five days]. By the end, it was just actual exhaustion: I was just knackered physically and mentally from all that had gone," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"The learning is how to keep your standards high from the first game to the last."

Despite scrutiny over his wicketkeeping during the Ashes, Smith remained pragmatic. "Mistakes are going to happen," he said, backing his ability to improve with experience and continued work behind the scenes.

Looking back on the Australia tour, Smith acknowledged his own shortcomings but also stressed the quality of the opposition. "It was tough. You go with high expectations, and it didn't pan out that way. I didn't play as well as I wanted to," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo.. "But you are playing against a world-class side, and sometimes that gets lost."

Now refreshed and focused, Smith is determined to make the most of his reset. "It's a learning experience," he added. "I'm coming into the season fresh, and I love being back at Surrey and playing here." (ANI)

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