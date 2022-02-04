Jammu and Kashmir Government approves J&K Sports Policy 2022

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 4

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday approved the J&K Sports Policy 2022.

The new sports policy is aimed at promoting sports in the Union Territory by developing sports infrastructure and incentivising sportspersons to excel in their respective sports.

The policy, as per an official statement, strives to achieve excellence by involving all the stakeholders and establishing inter-departmental synergies for composite development of sports.

“The basic canons of the sports policy are to ‘Scout’- identify talent and catch them young; ‘Engage’- ensure grassroots inclusive engagement in sports and games; ‘Facilitate’-provide sports infrastructure, facilities, know-how, and training; and ‘Recognize’- acknowledge the achievements and contributions through awards and further employment,” the official statement read.

The policy will incorporate various annual awards like the Award for Excellence in Sports for 10 sports persons, J&K Khel Protsahana Award for Sports Association, and two veterans/experienced sportspersons/organisers or referees, Parshuram Award for five best coaches in different disciplines.

Special cash awards, in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, to the winners in the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championship (Seniors and Juniors), World Cup, Youth Olympic Games, South Asian Games, and World University Championships.

“Special emphasis has been laid to meet the sporting needs of the specially-abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities to ensure their full participation in various events. The Department will also organise several para-games at district and UT levels,” the statement read.

The policy will also provide for the annual recruitment of outstanding sportspersons achieving podium finish/participation in recognised international and national competitions.