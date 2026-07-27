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Home / Sports / Jammu &amp; Kashmir player Majid Magray to lead India in Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England

Jammu & Kashmir player Majid Magray to lead India in Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England

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ANI
Updated At : 11:23 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has announced a 16-member Indian squad for the upcoming Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England, scheduled to be played from August 5 to August 19 across England.

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Majid Ah Magray has been named captain, while Sai Akash Saivamani will serve as the vice-captain, according to a press release.

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India will begin the seven-match IT20 series with the opening two matches at OurCoop County Ground, Derby, on August 5 and August 7, followed by the third IT20 at Uptonsteel Grace Road, Leicester, on August 9.

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The fourth match will be played at the County Ground, Hove, on August 12, before the action shifts to Arundel for the fifth and sixth IT20s on August 15 and August 16, respectively.

The series will conclude with the seventh and final IT20 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on August 19. All matches are scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM local time.

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DCCI Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan said, "Majid Magray's appointment as captain is a proud moment not only for Jammu & Kashmir but for the entire differently abled cricket fraternity. His leadership will inspire many aspiring cricketers from the region to pursue the sport with greater confidence and determination."

DCCI Vice President Sumit Jain said, "I wish the entire team and support staff a successful tour and hope they inspire many more aspiring differently abled cricketers through their performances."

The Indian Mixed Disability Cricket Team is currently undergoing a preparatory training camp at Chhawla, near Dwarka, New Delhi, as part of its preparations for the upcoming Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England.

The support staff for India's Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England will be led by former Rajasthan Ranji captain Rohit Jhalani, who has been appointed as the Head Coach. He will be assisted by Dev Dutt as Coach, while Rohit Sharma will serve as the Fielding Coach. Ramswaroop Saini has been named the Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Mayank Pushkar will accompany the team as the Physiotherapist, ensuring the players are in peak physical condition throughout the tour.

Jammu & Kashmir is represented by Majid Ah Magray (Captain), Rizwan Altaf Bhat, and Hilal Ahmad Wani. Tamil Nadu has Sai Akash Saivamani (Vice-Captain) and Sudarsun Elangovan, while Haryana is represented by Kuldeep Singh and Tarun. Karnataka has Rajesh Irappa Kannur and Shiva Shankara Guntiganapalli Subbarayappa in the squad. The remaining players include Yashwanth Naidu Ravuri (Andhra Pradesh), Vivek Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Arjun Rajesh Gawre (Vidarbha), Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Mumbai), Yogender Singh Bhadoria (Madhya Pradesh), Vrushant Sandip Gunjal (Maharashtra), and Jayesh Parmar (West Bengal). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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