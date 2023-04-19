Jamshedpur end group stage with all-win record

Kozhikode
Jamshedpur FC finished their Super Cup group stage campaign with a perfect record, beating hosts Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in the final game at the EMS Corporation Stadium here today. They are the only team to have registered three straight wins in the competition’s group stage in this edition.
Geneva (Switzerland)
Argentina to host 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Argentina will host the 2023 Under-20 FIFA World Cup after Indonesia were stripped of the rights by FIFA. The World Cup will be held from May 20 to June 11, and it will be the first time Argentina will be hosting the tournament since 2001.
Lahore
NZ snatch 4-run T20 win against Pakistan
An inexperienced New Zealand survived Iftikhar Ahmed’s late onslaught to snatch a stunning four-run win against Pakistan and keep alive their five-match T20I series. Iftikhar nearly sealed the series for Pakistan with a 60 off 24 balls as Pakistan were dismissed for 159 on Monday night. Tom Latham then anchored the Kiwis to 163/5 with a 64 off 49 balls.
London
Man City submit plans to scale up Etihad Stadium
Premier League champions Manchester City are submitting plans to increase the capacity of their Etihad Stadium from its current 53,500 to 60,000, the club said today. — Agencies
