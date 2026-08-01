Jamshedpur FC announces exit from ISL 2026-27 season

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC has announced that it will withdraw from the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2026-27 season onwards. The decision was confirmed by Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the Tata Steel-owned entity that operates the club.

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JFSPL stated that while Jamshedpur FC will no longer participate in the ISL, it remains committed to supporting the growth and development of football in India in other capacities. The club's exit marks a significant change for one of the ISL's established teams since its entry into the league in 2017.

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"JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football," JFSPL said in a statement.

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"Most importantly, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Jamshedpur FC football fans who have vociferously filled the JRD Tata Sports Complex with their passionate support over the past decade and made the stadium a Furnace! We would also like to thank all the players, staff, coaches, employees and other personnel who have made this journey a resounding success since our inception in 2017! We are grateful for AIFF's support and look forward to continue receiving the same, and we sincerely wish AIFF and ISL continued success in their endeavours!" the statement further added.

Jamshedpur FC are currently participating in the Durand Cup, having begun their campaign with a dominant 5-0 victory over Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces in the group stage.

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However, it remains uncertain whether the club will complete its remaining fixtures, with their next match scheduled against SC Delhi on August 2.

Jamshedpur concluded their ninth ISL season by finishing fifth in the previous campaign. The club joined the Indian Super League ahead of the 2017-18 season, alongside Bengaluru FC.

During their nine-year stint in the competition, Jamshedpur's biggest achievement came in the 2021-22 season, when they won the ISL League Shield under coach Owen Coyle. Apart from that historic campaign, the club reached the ISL playoffs only once more, in the 2024-25 season under Khalid Jamil. (ANI)

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