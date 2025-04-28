Jamshedpur FC knock NorthEast United out in Kalinga Super Cup quarter-finals after sudden death

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC secured a hard-fought semi-final spot in Kalinga Super Cup 2025 after edging NorthEast United FC 5-4 in a dramatic quarter-final penalty shootout at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The match had ended in a stalemate after regulation time, forcing a nervy penalty shootout that went into sudden death.

Khalid Jamil's men showed great composure under pressure, even after Jordan Murray and Stephen Eze missed during the initial set of five penalties. NorthEast United had their own share of troubles, with Guillermo Fernandez and Michel Zabaco missing their early attempts. Despite rallying to tie the shootout at 3-3, NorthEast faltered in sudden death when Asheer Akhtar skied his shot, while Ashutosh Mehta and Lazar Cirkovic converted for Jamshedpur.

The win sets up a semi-final clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, April 30, at 8 pm IST, as per the AIFF official website.

The match itself was a tactical battle, with both coaches adopting a cautious approach from the outset. With attacking threats such as Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Nestor Albiach, and Guillermo Fernandez for NorthEast, and Javier Hernandez Gonzalez, Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray for Jamshedpur, defensive discipline was paramount.

The first half saw few clear-cut chances as both sides focussed on closing down space and maintaining shape. The first notable opportunity came for NorthEast United in the 15th minute, when Ajaraie's thunderous free-kick from 32 yards was palmed away by Albino Gomes, ensuring the scores stayed level.

Jamshedpur also had their moments, with Hernandez and Siverio linking up well, but they failed to seriously trouble Gurmeet Singh in the NorthEast goal.

The pattern continued in the second half, with both teams struggling to break down stubborn defences. Jithin MS came closest for NorthEast with a well-struck volley from 21 yards that whistled just past the post, while Siverio and Murray were repeatedly denied by Gurmeet's safe handling.

Substitutions were made by both managers to try and inject fresh impetus, but they largely failed to influence proceedings, and the stalemate persisted until the final whistle.

In the resulting shootout, it became a test of nerves. After the early misses from both sides, the tie-breaker was forced into sudden death. Thoi Singh Huidrom briefly kept NorthEast United's hopes alive with a composed finish, but when Asheer Akhtar blazed his effort over the bar, Jamshedpur had the last laugh. Stephen Eze was presented the Kalinga Player of the Match award by Dr. Saswat Kumar Rout, Officer on Special Duty, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha. (ANI)

