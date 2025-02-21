DT
Home / Sports / Jamshedpur FC overpower Mohammedan SC 2-0

Jamshedpur FC overpower Mohammedan SC 2-0

Jamshedpur FC defeated Mohammedan SC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match. Jamshedpur FC thus completed a league double over the home side, getting to 37 points from 21 games. They trail second-placed FC Goa (39) by two points, though...
Agencies
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:05 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Jamshedpur FC defeated Mohammedan SC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match. Jamshedpur FC thus completed a league double over the home side, getting to 37 points from 21 games. They trail second-placed FC Goa (39) by two points, though the Gaurs have a game in hand.

Pune

Jeevan, Prashanth enter doubles semifinals

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth made it to the doubles semifinals of Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 tennis championship. Jeevan and Prashanth defeated Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3 3-6 12-10.

Chandigarh

Delhi, RoundGlass log wins in Harbhajan Memorial football

Delhi FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC registered victories in the 62nd All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. In the U-18 category, RGPC humbled PIS FA Mahilpur 4-0. Delhi FC, meanwhile, posted a 3-0 win over RCF Kapurthala.

