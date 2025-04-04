Jamshedpur stun Bagan

Javi Hernandez produced an injury-time winner as Jamshedpur FC defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the first leg of their semifinal fixture of the Indian Super League here on Thursday. The Khalid Jamil-coached side held merely 26.9% of the possession against the League Shield Winners in this match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

However, they were efficient in converting their opportunities, scoring twice from the four shots on target.

Javi Siverio (24th) gave the edge to Jamshedpur but Jason Cummings (37th) got the equaliser.