Jan Paul van Hecke joins Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton and Hove Albion

London [UK], June 19 (ANI): Jan Paul van Hecke, an experienced Netherlands international defender, has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, according to the Tottenham Hotspur website.

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After joining the club, Jan Paul said, "It's a huge honour to become a Spurs player and when you join such a big club, it's a dream come true.

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"I already have a really strong connection with the Head Coach, who I'm looking forward to working with again. Micky (van de Ven) has also told me some great things about the Club, so I can't wait to get started. I've been at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as an opposition player and now I'm looking forward to walking out there in front of our fans wearing the Spurs shirt. That will be a special moment," he added.

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The 26-year-old centre-back arrives from Brighton, where he has become an accomplished Premier League and international defender, according to the Tottenham Hotspur website.

He had initially joined the Seagulls at the age of 20, and on the back of just one season of senior football. He made just 16 appearances for NAC Breda in his debut campaign, which included outings in the second division side's run to the KNVB Cup semi-finals, before sealing the move to England.

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To gain further experience, he immediately returned to his homeland, sealing a loan move to Eredisivie side Heerenveen. Spending the 2020/21 campaign playing top-flight football for the first time, he also enjoyed another run to the KNVB Cup semi-finals.

Experiencing his first taste of English football the following season, Jan Paul moved to Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan and enjoyed an outstanding campaign. He went on to be named the club's Player of the Year, becoming the club's first loan player to claim the award.

His Brighton and Premier League debut came at the start of the 2022/23 as the Seagulls enjoyed their greatest ever season, finishing sixth to qualify for European football for the first time while they also reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

Growing into a vital component in Roberto De Zerbi's side on the south coast, the ball-playing defender made 39 appearances across all competitions the following term, which included seven appearances in the UEFA Europa League.

A constant figure at the back for Brighton, Jan Paul claimed the club's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards for the 2024/25 season before enjoying another fine campaign in 2025/26 - he registered the second highest number of passes in the Premier League with over 2,500 made while only two players enjoyed more touches of the ball in the competition.

Making his Netherlands Under-21 debut in June, 2022, he earned his first senior cap in September, 2024, in a 2-2 draw with Germany. He has 13 international caps to date and made his World Cup debut on Monday as the Dutch drew 2-2 with Japan. (ANI)

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