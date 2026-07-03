Jannik Sinner advances to Wimbledon fourth round

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Jannik Sinner may not have reached his peak form yet at Wimbledon, but the world No. 1 continues to progress with impressive efficiency. The Italian eased into the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the fifth consecutive year after defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a composed performance that lasted two hours and 13 minutes.

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The world No. 1 in the ATP Rankings dug deep to secure his third consecutive victory of the week, displaying composure and resilience to book a place in the fourth round. Sinner will next face Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki, who staged an impressive comeback to defeat Spain's prospect Rafael Jodar 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4.

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"I am very happy about the win. I am trying to improve every day. A small step forward today, and I am trying to get better if I want to get further in this tournament," Sinner said in his on-court interview as per the ATP Tour website.

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The Italian suffered a shock second-round exit to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros last month and is aiming to bounce back from that disappointment on the lawns in south-west London.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner is chasing another piece of history at Wimbledon, aiming to become just the 10th man in the Open Era to successfully defend the men's singles title. If he achieves the feat, he will follow in the footsteps of Carlos Alcaraz, who joined that exclusive list just two years ago.

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Meanwhile, Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic may not have been at his clinical best on Friday at Wimbledon, but the seven-time champion showcased his trademark resilience to overcome a stern challenge from Arthur Rinderknech and equal Roger Federer's record for the most men's singles match wins at the grass-court Grand Slam.

After being pushed hard on Centre Court, Djokovic raised his level in the decisive moments to neutralise the Frenchman's powerful serve and seal a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) third-round victory in the ongoing Wimbledon. (ANI)

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