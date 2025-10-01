DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jannik Sinner beats American teen Learner Tien to win China Open title

Jannik Sinner beats American teen Learner Tien to win China Open title

Sinner rebounded from his US Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season

article_Author
AP
Beijing, Updated At : 09:42 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Learner Tien of the US. Reuters
Advertisement

Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday's final to continue his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Advertisement

Sinner rebounded from his US Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season – his 21st altogether – with a dominant performances against the 19-year-old Tien, the second-youngest player to reach the tournament's final.

Advertisement

“We will try to improve and push for more and let's see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy,” Sinner said.

Advertisement

Sinner next goes to Shanghai, where he'll be the favorite after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of an ankle injury sustained in the first round of the Japan Open, which he won Tuesday.

On Tuesday Sinner won his 11th straight career match against Alex de Minaur in their China Open semifinal. Sinner's 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory earned him a ninth straight final at hard-court tournaments. Tien ranked No. 52, played in his first tour final after Daniil Medvedev retired injured when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts