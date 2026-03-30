Jannik Sinner beats Lehecka to seal Miami Open crown

Miami [US], March 30 (ANI): Jannik Sinner etched his name into history, clinching the Miami Open to complete the coveted 'Sunshine Double' in dominant fashion.

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The Italian outclassed Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in the hard-court final, becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to sweep both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season, and the first ever to achieve the feat without dropping a single set across the two tournaments.

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Sinner stretched his streak to 34 consecutive sets won at the ATP Masters 1000 level, a run that began at last year's Paris Masters, while improving his season record to an impressive 19-2.

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"It means a lot to me. [Winning] the Sunshine Double for the first time, it's incredible. It's something I never would've thought [to win] because it's difficult to achieve. We made it somehow, so I'm very happy," Sinner said after winning the match as per the ATP Tour website.

After a 90-minute rain delay, Sinner wasted little time asserting control, quickly making inroads against Jiri Lehecka, who had arrived in the final without being broken all fortnight, saving all nine break points he faced across five matches.

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The Italian, a 26-time tour-level titlist, struck early with a break in the Czech's second service game and piled on relentless pressure, carving out 11 break-point opportunities over the course of the match.

Lehecka attempted to mount a response, racing to a 0/40 lead in Sinner's next service game, but the Italian showcased his composure under pressure, firing five consecutive first serves to escape unscathed.

Across the one-hour, 33-minute contest, Sinner dictated proceedings in the forehand-to-forehand exchanges, consistently forcing Lehecka to strike above shoulder height on that wing. While the Czech looked to be proactive by approaching the net, winning an impressive 13 of 19 points, it ultimately proved insufficient against a clinical and near-flawless Sinner.

Sinner now trails World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz by 1,190 points in the ATP Rankings. (ANI)

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