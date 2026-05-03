Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win Madrid Open

Madrid [Spain], May 3 (ANI): Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in straight sets to lift the Madrid Open title and become the first-ever player to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles, according to the ATP website. The No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings eased to a 6-1, 6-2 triumph inside Manolo Santana Stadium on Sunday.

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Sinner, who has dropped just two sets across his five title runs (in Paris last November and Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid in 2026), did not face a break point en route to his ninth consecutive ATP head-to-head win against Zverev.

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After the match, Sinner said the achievement of five consecutive Masters 1000 titles reflects his hard work, dedication and daily sacrifices, adding that while the success means a lot, he knows results will eventually dip as part of the sport.

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"I think there is a lot of work behind it. A lot of dedication and sacrifice I put in every day. Obviously, it means a lot to me, seeing these results. At some point, results are going to be down, which is normal," Sinner said as quoted by the ATP website.

Sinner said he's proud of staying confident and is working with discipline every day. He credited his team's support, adding that the success means a lot to all of them.

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"I'm very happy that I've continued to believe in myself. I'm showing up every day, at every practice session, trying to put in the right work with the right discipline. To do so, you need to have the right team behind you, which I have. I'm very happy about me, but also the team, and this means a lot to all of us," said Sinner. (ANI)

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