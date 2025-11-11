DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jannik Sinner kicks off ATP Finals with solid win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jannik Sinner kicks off ATP Finals with solid win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111024019
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Jannik Sinner kicked off his ATP Finals opening match in style with a solid win, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 6-1 in Turin on Monday.

Advertisement

With his 7-5, 6-1 victory, Sinner improved to 1-0 in the Bjorn Borg Group, extending his indoor winning streak to 27 matches and remaining undefeated in sets at the ATP Finals since his 2023 final loss to Novak Djokovic, as per the ATP website.

Advertisement

"It was a very tough match until 6-5. I had some chances to break. He served very well, only once I missed a return, but it can happen. He played some very aggressive tennis, so I'm happy to overcome a very tough test today. Obviously, winning the first match is very important in this competition and this format. I'm very happy," Jannik Sinner said after the match.

Advertisement

"I hope it's nothing too serious. I wish him obviously a very speedy recovery and hopefully he is back to 100 per cent physically," Sinner added.

Sinner struck the ball cleanly throughout the match, and he retained his focus throughout as Auger-Aliassime's physical struggles played out across the net.

Advertisement

Sinner has taken a 4-2 lead in his ATP Head2Head clash against Aliassime, following his victories in Paris and Turin, showcasing his dominance over the Canadian in recent encounters.

Sinner's victory on Monday at the Inalpi Arena keeps his ATP Year-End No. 1 hopes alive, albeit with a steep climb ahead, as he trails Carlos Alcaraz by 1,050 points in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. Alcaraz, meanwhile, got his ATP Finals campaign off to a winning start with a Sunday afternoon victory over Alex de Minaur.

"He's tough to beat anywhere, especially here. He started off amazing [and] never looked back, really. From the first point to the last, he was amazing. Toughest guy to beat here," Aliassime said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts