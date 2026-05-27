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Home / Sports / Jannik Sinner opens French Open 2026 campaign with dominant win over Clement Tabur

Jannik Sinner opens French Open 2026 campaign with dominant win over Clement Tabur

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ANI
Updated At : 10:30 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], May 27 (ANI): Jannik Sinner's French Open 2026 campaign got off to a positive strat as the world No. 1 delivered a dominant straight-sets win over France's Clement Tabur on Wednesday (as per the Indian Standard Time).

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Sinner defeated Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

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In his first-ever meeting with world No. 171 Clement Tabur, Sinner dominated from the baseline, hitting 40 winners and not facing a single break point, according to the ATP website.

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Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open. Cerundolo reached the round after defeating Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 7-6(0), 7-6(7).

Speaking after the match, Sinner said he was happy to return to a special venue where he has strong memories. He noted that first-round matches are always tough, but said it was especially meaningful to begin his campaign in a night session, thanking fans for staying to watch.

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Notably, the Sinner vs Tabur match was played in a night session local time in France.

"I'm very happy to be back here. It's a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it's even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out," Sinner said in his on-court interview as quoted by the ATP website.

Jannik Sinner is currently on a 30-match winning streak after capturing all five ATP Masters 1000 titles this season--Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. With his victory in Rome nine days ago, he became only the second man, and the youngest after Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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