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Home / Sports / Jannik Sinner powers past Arthur Fils to storm into Madrid Open final

Jannik Sinner powers past Arthur Fils to storm into Madrid Open final

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ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], May 1 (ANI): Jannik Sinner brushed aside another formidable power-hitter in his Madrid Open title run on Friday, producing a commanding display to storm into the final.

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The 24-year-old Italian was razor-sharp from the first point, dismantling Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 to reach his fifth consecutive Masters 1000 final.

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Chasing a historic fifth straight title at this level, Sinner sealed the polished semi-final victory in just 85 minutes inside Manolo Santana Stadium.

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Fresh from a clinical quarter-final win over fast-rising 19-year-old Rafael Jodar, where the Madrid native struck with fearless aggression, Sinner carried that same relentless precision into his clash with Fils.

Sinner will meet two-time Madrid champion Alexander Zverev or 21-year-old Belgian Alexander Blockx in Sunday's final.

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"I tried to be very aggressive. I felt very comfortable on the return. In the second set, he started to serve better, so it was more difficult. But I'm very happy about the general performance today. I'm trying to play the best possible tennis, but today was a very good day in the office," Sinner said.

"I knew it before the match. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment. I'm very happy that I played against him. He is very good at tennis, for the sport," he added.

With the win, Sinner made history as the youngest player ever to reach the final at all nine Masters 1000 events, joining legends Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

The Italian has now strung together an impressive 27-match winning streak at this level, highlighted by titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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