DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jannik Sinner storms into third round of Australian Open, scores comfortable victory over James Duckworth

Jannik Sinner storms into third round of Australian Open, scores comfortable victory over James Duckworth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Melbourne [Australia], January 22 (ANI): Jannik Sinner is cruising towards a potential third consecutive Australian Open title as he dominated James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 with clinical efficiency.

Advertisement

The Italian world number two was virtually flawless, dropping just four games and facing minimal resistance from the Australian wildcard. Sinner faced little trouble on serve, erasing all three break points he encountered, as per the ATP Tour website.

Advertisement

"Every match is very difficult, so I'm very happy to be in the next round," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "I was returning very well today, and my serve was also good, so I'm very happy about my performance. I want to thank you guys [the crowd]. I know I'm not Australian, but you have been very fair to me, so thank you for the support."

Advertisement

Sinner is set to face American Eliot Spizzirri in the third round of the Australian Open, while a showdown with rival and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz could only come in the final. The Italian couldn't help but crack a joke about drop shots, playfully referencing his rival.

"I think we all know who has the best drop shots. Carlos, of course," Sinner said of Alcaraz, with whom he has split the past eight major titles.

Advertisement

The No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Sinner is aiming to become just the second man in the Open Era, alongside Novak Djokovic, to lift three consecutive Australian Open trophies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts