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Home / Sports / Japan beat India 4-2 in Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026

Japan beat India 4-2 in Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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Kakamigahara [Japan], May 31 (ANI): The Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team suffered a 2-4 defeat against hosts Japan in their U-18 Asia Cup 2026 Pool A fixture in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Sunday.

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Ashish Tani Purti (25') and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (32') scored the two goals for India, while Captain Yoshioka Mahiro (15'), Fujiwara Yuma (20'), Yasui Kengo (34') and Takahashi Aone (42') were the goal scorers for Japan, according to a press release.

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It was a tightly contested first quarter, with both sides fighting for possession in midfield. However, Japan broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. The home team executed a well-worked variation as Watanabe Atsuhiro passed the ball back to the injector, Captain Yoshioka Mahiro (15'), who scored with a diving finish.

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Moments later in the second quarter, Fujiwara Yuma (20') found space on the left flank, beat his marker and struck a powerful backhand shot into the top right corner of the goal to double the home side's lead. Five minutes later, India won their first penalty corner of the day, which was successfully converted courtesy of a well-placed shot by Ashish Tani Purti (25') to reduce the deficit before halftime.

India started the second half strongly with a quick equaliser in the 32nd minute. The visitors secured a penalty corner, which was initially saved by the Japanese goalkeeper. However, Japan failed to clear the ball in time, and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (32') pounced on the loose ball in front of the goal and chipped it past the goalkeeper to level the game.

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Japan won another penalty corner in the 34th minute, which was again converted through a variation. This time, Watanabe Atsuhiro played a strong pass to Yasui Kengo (34'), who tapped the ball into the net. With three minutes left in the third quarter, Japan extended their lead further through a field goal from Takahashi Aone (42').

India launched multiple attacks in the final quarter in an attempt to get back into the game, but Japan held their ground and ensured they protected their goal towards the end of the fixture and secured three points.

India will next face Korea on June 1 at 3:30 PM IST as they look to bounce back in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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