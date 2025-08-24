DT
Japan Hockey team touchdown in Bihar for Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025

ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Japan Men's Hockey Team arrived in Bihar late Saturday night ahead of the prestigious Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, as per a release from Hockey India.

Despite being a consistent contender, Japan has finished fourth on five occasions in the tournament's history but has yet to claim a podium finish. This time, they will be determined to break the jinx and secure a top-three spot.

Currently ranked 18th in the FIH World Rankings, Japan has been drawn into Pool A alongside hosts India, China, and Kazakhstan.

They will begin their campaign against Kazakhstan on 29th August, before facing host India in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter on 31st August. In their final Pool match, Japan will take on China on 1st September.

After the team's arrival, Japan Captain Raiki Fujishima stated, "We are thrilled to be here in Rajgir for our very first tournament in this city. Our primary target is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup by winning the Asia Cup 2025, and for that we are determined to play with full fighting spirit. The team is motivated to give its best and showcase top-level hockey throughout the tournament."

"Without a doubt, our toughest test will be against India. They are the highest-ranked team in this competition and will also have the advantage of strong home support. But we believe in our abilities, and we are confident of breaking through this time and finishing on the podium," he concluded.

Earlier this month, Malaysia arrived in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday morning for the prestigious Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. Malaysia were the finalists in the previous edition held in Jakarta, where they lost the title match to Korea 1-2, but this time, the Captain expressed that the team is here to win.

"It is very exciting to be here in Rajgir. We look forward to having a good tournament, and we have prepared well. Hosts India will be a tough team to beat because they have played so many top teams in the Pro League and have the right experience and exposure in international hockey," expressed Marhan Jalil. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

